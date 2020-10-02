(JTA) — Armenia recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations over Israeli arms sales to its foe Azerbaijan.
The move, which the Armenian government announced Thursday, follows a conflagration of hostilities between Azeri troops and Armenian-backed forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area.
“Israel’s workstyle is unacceptable. The ministry has to call back its ambassador in Israel,” Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said, according to Reuters.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it regretted Armenia’s decision.
Azerbaijan is a major buyer of Israeli arms, some of which reportedly was used against Armenian troops or groups backed by Armenia. Israel has sold some of its most advanced strike drones to Azerbaijan.
The Shiite Muslim majority nation shares a border with Iran, with which it has a territorial and ideological dispute.
Azerbaijan also is a major producer of oil, which it sells to Israel. Crude Azeri petroleum, which is refined by Israel, accounts for approximately one-third of Israel’s total consumption.
