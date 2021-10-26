(JTA) — Thanks to safety measures such as vaccination and mask requirements, Broadway shows are playing again after a shutdown that lasted a year and a half, the longest in Broadway history.
The first show to open was the Bruce Springsteen concert “Springsteen on Broadway” in June, followed by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s play “Pass Over” in August. Those two limited engagements have closed, but there are now 26 shows running on Broadway, with more set to open or re-open in the coming months.
Many of the shows flipping their lights back on, or for the first time, have Jewish content — from straight plays to musicals, dramas to comedies. Here are seven shows to see with Jewish themes, characters, and/or authors.
The Lehman Trilogy
This 2014 epic play by Italian playwright Stefano Massini, adapted into English by Ben Power, spans 163 years as it traces the history of the Lehman Brothers, both the family and the beleaguered financial services firm: from its beginnings as a fabric shop founded by the German-Jewish immigrants in 1844 Alabama (where the Lehmans made their first fortune buying and selling slave-harvested cotton) through its instrumental role in the 2008 financial crash that destroyed the business (along with millions of American livelihoods). The production, directed by Sam Mendes, features an extraordinary rotating office set designed by Es Devlin, stunning IMAX-level projections by Luke Halls and performances from Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester.
Though Massini is Catholic, he has a fascination with Jewish culture and speaks Hebrew — which might explain why there is occasional Hebrew in the play, as well as a focus on how Jewish immigrant families lose their traditions over time as they assimilate in America. Particular attention in the play is paid to Jewish mourning rituals… appropriate for a play that often seems to be mourning the death of the American dream on the altar of unchecked capitalism.
Where and when: Playing through January 2 at the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st Street
Bottom line: See it if you are interested in American history and capitalism, and don’t mind sitting through a show that is three hours and 20 minutes long (there are two intermissions).
Caroline, or Change
This is the first revival of the sung-through musical that opened on Broadway in 2004, the same season as “Avenue Q” and “Wicked.” It tells the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as she and her employers respond to the rapidly advancing Civil Rights movement; the show, which opens with a Confederate memorial being torn down, will likely resonate with audiences in entirely new ways in 2021.
The book is by celebrated Jewish playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”), with a score by Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home”) that incorporates klezmer and traditional Jewish melodies, as well as Motown, soul and other sounds of the era. It also might be the only Broadway musical with a Hanukkah song (“The Chanukah Party,” which uses an alternate spelling of the holiday). Sharon D. Clarke reprises her Olivier-winning performance in the title role, and the cast includes Jewish actors Caissie Levy (“Frozen”) and Chip Zien (“Into the Woods”).
Where and when: Currently in previews at Studio 54, 254 W. 54th Street; officially opens October 27.
Bottom line: See it if you like musicals that are more introspective than showy spectacle, or if you are interested in the Civil Rights movement.
Chicken & Biscuits