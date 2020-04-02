(JTA) — The Cleveland Jewish News was named best newspaper in Ohio in the 2019 Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.
The Jewish News, the only weekly newspaper in the annual contest, won the title in the category for newspapers with a circulation of 8,000 to 11,999. It also received six first-place awards, including for investigative reporting, columnist and news writer.
Fifty-six newspapers submitted entries in the contest.
The post Associated Press names Cleveland Jewish News best Ohio newspaper for its size appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.