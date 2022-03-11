(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Jewish parents at P.S. 145, the only public school in Manhattan with a Russian dual-language program, are speaking out against the war in Ukraine.
PTA co-president Sasha Stashwick said that it was important the school makes it clear that its families do not stand for this war. “We all stand together as a Russian-speaking community,” Stashwick told The New York Jewish Week. “What’s happening in Ukraine, it’s not acceptable.”
She added that while Ukrainian people are the victims, it’s important to recognize that Russian-Americans should not be unfairly treated in New York. “Russians live in an autocratic country,” she said. “Nobody asked them if they wanted a senseless war. There is a generation of Russians who are having their futures taken away from them as well.”
Located on West 105th St. in the Upper West Side, P.S. 145, also known as The Bloomingdale School, has a diverse range of pre-K through fifth-grade students, including Jewish families from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
Please accept the JTA Privacy Policy
By submitting the above I agree to the privacy policy and terms of use of JTA.org
On Monday, students, parents, faculty and elected officials — many of them Jews — held a rally at the school to show support. Children and parents made gold and blue signs to show their support for Ukraine.
The post At Manhattan’s only Russian dual-language school, Jewish parents stand in solidarity with Ukraine appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.