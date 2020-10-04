(JTA) — A Black and Jewish woman has been elected head of Canada’s federal Green Party.
Toronto attorney Annamie Paul, 47, was elected by the party on Saturday. She is the first Black permanent leader of a major federal political party in Canada, and the second Jewish person, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation reported.
Some 23,877 Green voters cast a ballot for head of the party, a 69 percent turnout, according to the CBC. Paul won on the eighth round of voting, defeating seven other candidates.
The daughter of Caribbean immigrants to Canada, she converted to Judaism in 2000 while working on a master’s degree in public affairs at Princeton University. Her conversion was supervised by the director of the campus Hillel, a Conservative rabbi. Paul has been married to Mark Freeman, a Jewish international human rights lawyer, for nearly 25 years, and is the mother of 2 teenage boys.
Paul faced racist and anti-Semitic attacks during the campaign to head the Green Party, including being called a nigger in the comments during a virtual town hall, and a “f**king Jew in a live chat, the CBC reported.
“We have a profound lack of diversity at the highest levels in our political leadership and it has always been the case,” Paul told JTA in June. “We have to do something about it — not only for reasons of equity, but also because there’s decades of research that confirms you get better public policy results when you have diversity at the table.”
Paul worked as an advisor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and as a political officer in Canada’s Mission to the European Union in Brussels.
