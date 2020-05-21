JERUSALEM (JTA) — The ban on non-Israelis entering the country in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has been extended at least two weeks into mid-June.
The Israel Airports Authority notified airlines on Wednesday that non-citizens would be barred until at least June 15, the business daily Globes reported. The order had been set to expire on May 30.
In addition, Israelis returning from abroad will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days until that time.
Many airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa and most recently Delta have announced the resumption of flights to Israel beginning next month. It is not known how this announcement will affect those plans.
