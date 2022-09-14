(New York Jewish Week) – Last week, as Barnard College’s first-year students moved into their dorms and undergraduates on campus read through their first semester syllabi, President Sian Leah Beilock celebrated her last first day in Morningside Heights.
Beilock, who took on the role as president of the all women’s college in 2017, announced earlier this summer that she will move on to become the president of Dartmouth College, replacing Phil Hanlon at the beginning of the next school year. Beilock will be Dartmouth’s first-ever woman president and, at 46, the youngest college president in the Ivy League. Along with her tenure as president of Barnard, she brings with her more than a decade of experience from the University of Chicago, where she was a psychology professor, on the faculty senate and eventually executive vice provost.
“I get more excited to help other people’s great ideas come to fruition and that’s one of the things I love about being in a university environment. Sometimes those ideas are undergraduates’, sometimes they’re faculty’s, sometimes they’re from staff or alums,” Beilock told the New York Jewish Week. “There needs to be different voices around the table sharing different experiences and I think that’s exciting.”
Beilock, who also ran a large psychology laboratory in Chicago, has done extensive research into how and why people’s brains can fail them in high-stress situations. That has helped her personally and professionally navigate delicate campus discussions and evaluate many different perspectives. During her tenure at Barnard, she struck down a BDS, or Israel boycott, referendum organized by the school’s undergraduate student government, noting the vote would limit discourse on campus and that it was not reflective of the entire Barnard community.
The New York Jewish Week caught up with Beilock to discuss what her time at Barnard has meant to her as a Jewish woman and leader of an academic institution, and what she will bring to her new role at Dartmouth.