(JTA) – Pride Month can be a busy time for Abby Stein, the trans Jewish author and activist. But she recently turned down an invitation to serve as a scholar in residence during a Pride Shabbat.
That’s because the event was in Florida, where lawmakers have recently enacted laws prohibiting medical care for trans youth, sharply restricting discussion of gender and sexuality in school and banning trans people from using the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity.
“I could literally get arrested in the airport for using the wrong bathroom,” said Stein, who is based in New York City.
So when she learned that the B’nai Brith Youth Organization, one of the world’s largest Jewish youth movements, was planning to hold its upcoming 100th anniversary convention in Orlando, Stein’s message was unequivocal: “They shouldn’t do that.”
“They should move it,” Stein told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency recently, during a Pride Shabbat event outside Detroit, where she was a guest speaker. “One hundred percent, they should move it.”
Stein’s instinct put her in line with multiple LGBTQ advocacy groups including the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida, which both have issued travel advisories warning their constituencies that the state’s climate had become hostile to them. And it reflects one side of an emerging debate among LGBTQ Jews and their allies when it comes to Florida: Should they protest Florida’s anti-LGBTQ laws — and protect themselves — by avoiding the state? Or is continuing to make their presence felt a more useful strategy in turning the political tides?
A leading Jewish LGBTQ advocacy group, Keshet, has not issued a travel warning. Jon Cohen, its director of community mobilization, says the group does not see such advisories as part of its purview — but he said that he, as one of two Keshet staffers who live Florida, was glad the BBYO convention was headed to his state.
“I think that BBYO coming to Orlando is great,” Cohen said. “And while they’re in Orlando, it would be great for them to bring in these LGBTQ activists and advocates to teach the staff and the participants about what is going on, why it’s Jewish to care, why it’s Jewish to fight back.”