The Ohio Supreme Court has allowed an August special election to go forward that will determine citizens’ future access to the Ohio Constitution. That's despite a recently passed state law eliminating most such elections. In a 4-3 ruling Friday, the court found the Legislature’s constitutional right to determine the dates of elections trumps any laws they might pass to limit them. Three Democratic justices dissented. The ruling came in a case brought by One Person One Vote, the campaign against Issue 1. The proposal would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%.