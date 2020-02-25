Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Ben and Jerry’s Israel is giving Israeli voters a reason to get out on Election Day and vote in the country’s third election in less than a year, and it involves about as many flavors as there are political parties on the ballot.

“A reason to vote” is the tagline of the company’s limited-edition flavor created especially for the unprecedented election.

Called “One Sweet Vote,” the flavor, announced Tuesday, boasts vanilla ice cream filled with peace symbol-shaped chocolates and chocolate-covered almonds, and chocolate ice cream packed with white chocolate chunks and pieces of blondie brownies.

The announcement comes two months after Ben & Jerry’s Israel asked its fans on Instagram to suggest the ingredients for an election-themed flavor that the company said would be called “Third Time Ice Cream.” That’s an expression used by Israelis when they run into someone twice in a short period after not seeing them for a long time, and a way that Israelis have jokingly been referring to next week’s elections.

Suggestions ranged from the spice za’atar to the popular Israeli peanut-butter flavored snack Bamba. One person suggested, “Something that leaves a bitter taste at the end.”

Instead, the company avoided savory flavors entirely, instead embracing sweetness — and avoiding any commentary on Israel’s political stalemate.

“In addition to the right and the duty to vote and make a difference on this important day, you’ve got another great reason to enjoy your day off,” the company said in announcing the new flavor on Instagram. 

