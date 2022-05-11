(JTA) — Israel’s defense minister said that a veteran Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, may have been hit by Israeli or Palestinian fire, a shift from earlier accounts by Israeli authorities blaming Palestinian gunmen.
“Our initial findings from the investigation so far cannot indicate what gunfire was directed at Shireen, and I cannot exclude any option,” Benny Gantz said Wednesday evening in a conference call with media after U.S. officials had called for an investigation into the killing Abu Akleh, an American citizen.
Asked why he was open to considering that Israeli troops killed Abu Akleh, Gantz said, “We were firing from many, many areas to include the area that she was standing in between our troops and the terrorists who shot their materials so we cannot exclude that as an option.”
Gantz said he wanted to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority, especially regarding the forensics of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh. “We hope to get the Palestinian cooperation on this issue because, without … pathological findings and the forensic findings, it will be very hard for us to figure out what exactly happened on the ground,” he said.
He also said Israel would be transparent in sharing its findings with the United States and with the Palestinian Authority.
“We are committed to uncovering the truth and we will communicate all our findings in a clear and transparent manner to both our American friends and to the Palestinian Authority,” he said. He expressed sorrow repeatedly for the death of Abu Akleh, referring to her by her first name, Shireen, and said Israel was committed to protecting journalists. Tensions have heightened between Israel and the Palestinians following a series of deadly Palestinian terrorist attacks inside Israel. A number of the killers have come from Jenin.
Several U.S. officials had called for an investigation. “Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted. “I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin.”
Abu Akleh was a longtime reporter for Al Jazeera. A number of Palestinian women journalists on social media described her as a role model.
Israeli and Palestinian authorities initially disputed the circumstances of Abu Akleh’s death, which came as Israeli soldiers were engaged in a raid in the West Bank city. Palestinian officials, other Palestinian reporters who were present at the scene and Al Jazeera all said that Israeli forces had fired the shot that killed Abu Akleh. The Israeli army and Israeli leaders, citing video they said was from the scene, said they thought she had been killed by Palestinians who mistook her for a soldier.
Video footage of the incident showed Abu Akleh wearing a vest that identified her as a member of the press, according to Israeli media. International law is meant to safeguard journalists who report from conflict zones.
