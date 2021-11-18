(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Edmund de Waal believes that objects, like families, are diasporic. They start in one place and end up in another, accumulating stories.
A master ceramist who exhibits his work internationally, de Waal is the author of the 2010 award-winning bestseller “The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance,” a memoir of the flourishing and fall of his European Jewish family’s banking and fine art dynasty.
Now the subject of an exhibition set to open Friday at The Jewish Museum in Manhattan, the book captured worldwide attention for its graceful and original storytelling, conjuring lost worlds of pre-Holocaust Europe through material objects and the stories they continue to tell.
On view at the museum are those objects: family photos, letters, mementos and art from the family’s collection, including paintings by Jean-Honoré Fragonard, Berthe Morisot, Claude Monet, Gustave Moreau and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
At the heart of the exhibit is the eponymous hare, one of large collection of netsuke, tiny intricately carved Japanese figurines made of ivory and wood. Inherited by the author, whose Dutch-born father served as the Anglican Dean of Canterbury, the netsuke inspired his search and represent the family’s rise, rupture and resilience.
“There is this thing about tactility, about objects, about what they hold,” de Waal said in an interview from his London studio last week. “I honestly feel this idea that when you make something and pass it on, that there is a transference of energy and emotion and imagination. I firmly believe that objects tell stories. If you are obsessive enough, you can work out the stories they might be telling.”
He continued, “No stories are straightforward. When you are trying to tell a story which is complex, like a family story, which is about memory and emotions and things which are explained and things which are withheld — it’s about secrets and silences as much as things that are passed down.”
In the style of the memoir, the exhibition traces the history of de Waal’s paternal family, the Ephrussis, an influential Jewish family whose roots were in Berdichev, a village in the Pale of Settlement in what is now central and western Ukraine. In 1840, Charles Joachim Ephrussi made his way to Odessa, where he was hugely successful in the grain trade, and then to Vienna, where the family further increased their wealth, prestige and philanthropy.
In the 1870s, a grandson of the family patriarch also named Charles Ephrussi, an art critic and collector (a cousin of the author’s great-grandfather), acquired a collection of 264 netsuke in Paris and kept them alongside paintings by his friends, including Renoir. The figurines were probably admired and handled by Charles’ friend Marcel Proust, who would visit his Parisian salon, before they were sent as a wedding gift to an Ephrussi cousin in Vienna.