(JTA) — “900 Rockaway Babies to Parade Tomorrow” read a small item in The New York Times on Sept. 2, 1927. They would include, according to the article, 6-month-old Betty, Joseph and Minna Hocky, triplets from the Edgemere section of Queens who would go on to win the annual pageant.
Ninety-three years later, in 2020, the Jewish siblings were still making news, when they were named by Guinness World Records as the oldest living (mixed-sex) triplets.
On June 10, the last surviving triplet, Betty Hocky Woolf, died at 96. The former elementary school teacher had retired to Southern California, where she led a chapter of ORT, the Jewish educational network, and helped found the Jewish Collaborative of San Diego, a nondenominational synagogue community.
“Betty Woolf z’l has been the heart and light of JCo from the day we opened our doors nine years ago,” Jewish Collaborative said on Instagram after her death. “Members of all ages felt her unconditional love and we promise to make her name and memory a blessing as we continue to spread that love.”
“My grandmother was smart, sharp as a whip, beautiful, and one of the most fashionable [women] I knew,” wrote Rachel Woolf, a flute professor at the University of Texas, in an Instagram tribute. “She was a triplet, an amazing wife, incredible mother of three, and an incredible grandmother and great-grandmother. She taught me how to knit, and generously gave me her Hyundai Elantra a few years back. She taught me what it means to age gracefully with vitality, style, and grace.”
Betty, her brother and sister were born on Feb. 27, 1927. Betty would live with her husband Milt in several places, including Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Joseph, who lived outside Philadelphia, died in January at the age of 95. Minna, who lived in Silver Spring, Maryland, died in August 2021 at the age of 94. The three also had an older sister, Addie Gabel, who died in 2013.
All three enjoyed their celebrity as nonagenarian triplets, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, appearing on TV and in newspapers when they turned 90 and again when Guinness announced their record.
