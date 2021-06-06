(JTA) — Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty have invested in Lox Club, a Jewish dating app for people “with ridiculously high standards.”
The two rappers have made the $1 million investment in partnership with Adam Kluger, an agent for musical artists, according to Variety. Kluger was Bhad Bhabie’s manager and partners with Lil Yachty on investments. Bhad Bhabie’s father is Jewish.
Lox Club, founded late last year, says it is looking for “authentic, well-rounded people. Those with ambitious dreams and careers, who can make you both think and laugh. We don’t care about your Instagram following.”
The app has an application process and a membership fee, and members work with a matchmaker.
