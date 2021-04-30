WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden offered assistance to Israel in the wake of the deadly stampede in the country’s north on Lag b’Omer.
Biden said in a statement released Friday by the White House that he had called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking,” Biden said. “I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded.”
Biden also said the U.S. government was tracking information about American casualties.
“The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends,” Biden said. “Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing.”
