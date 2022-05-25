Less than a day after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, a Wednesday Senate hearing for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reflected the deep political divisions over guns. Steve Dettelbach would be the first confirmed head of the ATF in seven years and Biden urged his confirmation by saying it's time for action. The Texas massacre carried out with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle was the second in as many weeks carried out by an 18-year-old and sparked renewed emotional calls restricting the weapons from Democrats, but resistance from Republicans.