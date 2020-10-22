(JTA) — Joe Biden is winning the Jewish vote by over 50 points in the key swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania, two polls commissioned by the liberal Jewish Middle East lobby group J Street have found.
In Pennsylvania, 75% of respondents said they would vote for Biden and 22% picked Trump, tracking exactly with a nationwide American Jewish Committee poll published this week. In Florida, the gap was 73% to 22%.
Both states have large Jewish populations, and both the Biden and Trump campaigns have focused substantial resources on Jewish voters there.
All three polls track within the margin of error of Hillary Clinton’s showing with Jewish voters in 2016, when she garnered 71% to Trump’s 24%.
The polls also show that Jewish voters rate the economy and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic as their top issues, and the U.S.-Israel relationship as among their lowest.
The polls, conducted by GBAO, reached 600 Florida Jewish voters by phone between Oct. 12-14 and 710 Pennsylvania Jewish voters between Oct. 12 by phone and text-to-web. The Florida poll had a margin of error of 4 percentage points and the Pennsylvania poll had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
