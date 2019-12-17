Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Windy with light snow this morning. Light snow will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. High 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.