(JTA) — In 1892, an Oklahoma preacher born into slavery received a series of divine revelations that compelled him to launch a new church and, with it, a new religious movement in the United States: Black Israelism, better known as the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.
More than a century later, the movement’s central tenet — that African Americans are the genealogical descendants of the ancient Israelites — has repeatedly found its way into popular culture through the expressions of non-Jewish African-American entertainers and athletes such as Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Nick Cannon and DeSean Jackson. In some cases, these figures have also trafficked in antisemitic tropes about Jewish mendacity and manipulation.
Last week, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, invoked Hebrew Israelite doctrine when he described a friend as “a Jew just like all so called black people” in an Instagram post. (The friend, fashion designer Jean Touitou, was born in Tunisia to Jewish parents; he is not Black.) A couple of days later, Instagram locked Ye’s account after he posted a text exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he suggested Combs was controlled by Jews. So Ye, who identifies as a Christian, turned to Twitter to announce to his 31 million followers that he would soon go “death con 3” on the Jews, adding, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew…” Twitter removed the tweet for violating its rules.
Much of the outcry over Ye’s posts centered on his use of the phrase “death con 3” and a reference to a shadowy Jewish “agenda.” But some also flagged his pronouncements about Black people being the real Jews as offensive, especially to actual Black Jews.
On Tuesday, Vice published portions of an interview Ye gave to Tucker Carlson that were edited out of the broadcast. In them, Ye repeats his claim, though in a more convoluted way: “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are.” (The tribe of Judah was one of the 12 tribes of Israel.)
Where did this claim come from, and is it inherently antisemitic? As someone who has reported extensively on the African Hebrew Israelite community in Israel and the context from which it developed, I can offer some essential background.
In the late 19th century, two former slaves turned preachers — Bishop William Saunders Crowdy of Oklahoma and Bishop William Christian of Arkansas — received the same message from God: the Biblical Israelites were Black and African Americans are the true children of Israel. The message was revolutionary, as it subverted earlier theories about the fate of the “lost tribes” of Israel. (Anglo-Israelism, for example, posited that British people descended from the Israelites.) This idea also served to counter a prevailing and racist notion that Black people belonged to an inferior race of people.
“The idea that African slavery in the Americas was not a mark of shame but instead a mark of distinction as God’s chosen people appealed to some African Americans, who appreciated the way the doctrine gave them pride and dignity in the context of Jim Crow segregation that sought to subordinate and humiliate them at every turn,” historian Jacob Dorman writes in “Chosen People: The Rise of American Black Israelite Religions.”
Crowdy and Christian traveled widely, preaching a form of what scholar James Landing, in his book “Black Judaism: Story of an American Movement, called “Judaic Christianity.” Both prophets were influenced by the Pentecostal Holiness movement and Freemasonry, and they emphasized strict adherence to the Ten Commandments and abstention from alcohol. In an attempt to foster racial harmony, they required white and Black worshippers to ceremonially wash each other’s feet. Such unorthodox teachings often got Crowdy and Christian into trouble; Crowdy was said to have been jailed 22 times while touring the Southwest.
Owing to their strong identification with the ancient Israelites, Crowdy and his followers adopted many Hebraic practices, including Sabbath observance on Saturday rather than on Sunday, Passover celebration and the use of Hebrew. Due to their limited contact with mainstream Jews, they performed rituals based on their own interpretation of the bible, resulting in distinct ceremonies. On Passover, for example, they smeared blood on their doors as the ancient Israelites did to spare the lives of their first-born sons from the angel of death.
Eventually, in Chicago, Crowdy earned the nickname “Black Elijah,” and his followers were referred to as “Black Jews.” Crowdy incorporated the Church of God and Saints of Christ in Kansas in 1896; the church still operates today in the United States and Jamaica.
In the decades following Crowdy’s 1908 death, a succession of Black spiritual leaders took up his project. Many used the honorific “rabbi” and introduced their own doctrinal innovations.