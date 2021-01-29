(JTA) — A bomb exploded outside of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, damaging three nearby cars but not causing any injuries.
Local police described it as a “very low-intensity improvised device” and said an investigation so far “suggests a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” according to The Times of Israel.
Israel’s foreign ministry stepped up security at other embassies around the world.
“The foreign minister is being updated regularly and has ordered all necessary security steps be taken,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.
“The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion,” Ashkenazi tweeted.
Israeli embassies have already been on increased alert in the wake of last January’s assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Watch | A minor blast took place outside the Israel embassy in central Delhi on Friday evening, the police have said, adding that no injuries had been reported.Read here: https://t.co/qYVC7Zos5h pic.twitter.com/uzjp6k22wB— NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2021
