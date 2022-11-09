BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — Jorge Luis Borges, one of South America’s canonized writers, wrote many poems in his esteemed career — including at least two about Israel.
In 1967, after the Six-Day War, the Argentine poet, essayist and short story writer compared the Jewish state to a “man imprisoned and bewitched… a man doomed to be Shylock.” The poem, titled “Israel,” also referenced Baruch Spinoza, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher, and Kabbalah.
“Borges had a bi-dimensional connection with Jewish culture…He read and learned a lot from Jewish philosophers and also was fascinated by and admired Judaism’s complexity,” said Ruth Fine, head of the department of Spanish and Latin American Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “He detested extreme nationalism for what he had seen during World War II. He liked Israel from a human and ideological perspective.”