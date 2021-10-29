(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — On his recent trip to New York, Israeli artist Guy Yanai felt that the city was the most aggressive it’s ever been in the 20 years he’d been visiting, since he studied art here at Parsons School of Design. He’d forgotten how big the cars are, how fast they drove, how loud their music was.
“Coming back to Tel Aviv felt like visiting a Swiss village,” he said. “There’s no respite in New York. I had forgotten that.”
Yanai was in New York to open “The Things of Life,” his second solo exhibition at the Miles McEnery Gallery on W. 22nd St. in Chelsea. The 20 paintings in the show are bright, colorful and deceptively simple snapshots: a couple embracing in front of their car, sailboats on the water, a man writing a letter in front of a cafe.
The paintings “speak to moments of heartbreak and tragedy, but also to unbridled intimacy, evoking a nostalgia for what was perhaps lost during the lonely months of lockdown,” writes Terrence Trouillot in an essay that accompanies the exhibit.
The show takes inspiration from the movie with which it shares its name, Claude Sautet’s “Les Choses de la Vie” (1970), which follows a man on the last day of his life. He debates whether to end things with his mistress or leave his wife, and visits his son and his father before (spoiler alert) getting into a car accident and dying.
Maybe that’s why Yanai has big, fast cars on his mind.
“I really resonated with this man,” said Yanai. “It’s the last day of his life, and we see him visit his lover, wife, father, son and workplace. Everything is pulling him in different directions, all the demands of his life.”
Many of the paintings in the show are recreations of stills from the movie. They capture the intensity and beauty of the simple acts that create a life and that can disappear so quickly.