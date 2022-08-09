(JTA) — A century ago, German philosopher Franz Rosenzweig spearheaded the revival of intellectual Jewish life in the city of Frankfurt am Main with the “Freies Jüdisches Lehrhaus” — the Jewish House of Free Study.
As many as 1,100 adult students would attend lectures tailored to secular Jews and aimed at democratizing the kind of Jewish learning that was typically restricted to the beit midrash, or formal house of Jewish study.
Now, a Lehrhaus in the spirit of 1920s Frankfurt is coming to the Boston area. The brainchild of Rabbi Charlie Schwartz and Sefaria cofounder Joshua Foer, it will be a space for traditional paired study of the Talmud and other Jewish texts, called “chevruta,” aimed at Jews across the religious spectrum.
With a full menu of food and drinks inspired by flavors from across the Jewish Diaspora, serious study won’t be the only reason to stop in, and the Boston Lehrhaus founders hope this will mean more casual encounters with Jewish culture — even from people who aren’t Jewish.
“If someone walks in off the street and doesn’t realize it’s a Jewish space and they’re encountered by all this wonderfulness and surprise and delight and joy and delicious food, then that’s great,” Schwartz said. “Most people who encounter the space who aren’t Jewish will encounter it primarily as a Jewish tavern, in the same way they might encounter a bagel shop or a Jewish deli or a Jewish Bukharian place.”