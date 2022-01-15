This is a developing story.
(JTA) — A man is holding congregants hostage at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
An ABC news correspondent said that the man is holding a rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, and three congregants hostage at Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the suburb north of Fort Worth. According to ABC, the man says his sister is Aafia Siddiqui, a relative by marriage of Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, the chief architect of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. His sister is imprisoned in the Fort Worth area.
The hostage situation unfolded during Shabbat services, which are live-streamed on Facebook.
At 11:30 a.m. local time, police said they were conducting SWAT operations around the building. A man could be heard yelling on the live stream, talking about his children, his sister and Islam, and saying he believes he is going to die. Police have established phone contact with the man. At 2 p.m. local time, the live stream went down.
Jessica Harkay, a reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, posted on Twitter a number of quotes from the livestream.
“Don’t cry on the f**king phone with me,” a man says at one point. “Don’t f**king cry on me. I have 6 beautiful kids … There are hostages in the synagogue who are going to die. … What are you crying for?”
“I’m going to die, are you listening?” the man says, repeatedly. “I’m going to die doing this alright? Are you listening? I’m going to die. Don’t cry about me.”
According to Beth Israel’s website, Rabbi Cytron-Walker is the congregation’s first full-time rabbi. He has been with the congregation since 2006 and has a wife and two daughters. Cytron-Walker is a native of Lansing, Michigan, a past President of the South West Association of Reform Rabbis and an award recipient from QESHET: A Network of LGBT Reform Rabbis. Before becoming a rabbi, he worked for a human rights organization in Detroit and soup kitchen in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Aafia Siddiqui, who is Pakistani and who studied neuroscience in the United States, is serving an 86-year sentence for attempting to kill American military personnel after she was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 on suspicion of plotting attacks in New York.
