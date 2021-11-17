ACCUSED: A Jewish bookstore in Borough Park has stopped selling a series of popular children’s books after their author was accused of sexual misconduct. (JTA)
- The announcement from Eichler’s Judaica comes several days after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published allegations by several women that Chaim Walder, who also works as a therapist and child advocate in the haredi Orthodox community, initiated sexual relationships with them when they approached him for counseling as minors.
- Walder, who lives in Israel, is the author of the “Kids Speak” series of religious children’s books. His attorneys deny the allegations.
HATE WATCH: The NYPD is looking for a man who threatened to burn down Bagels & Co., a kosher bagel shop in Fresh Meadows, Queens, if the staff didn’t take take down the store’s Israeli flags. A suspect in the Nov. 10 incident is seen on video. (Daily News)
BUT WHO’S COMPLAINING?: On Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, John Oliver began his segment on union-busting with a clip of “Look for the Union Label,” an advertising jingle with deep Jewish roots. (Jewish Week via JTA)
- Read a history of the song, written for the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union by a pioneering Jewish woman in advertising.
FOR SALE: A little piece of Catskills history is up for grabs: A bungalow colony in Ulster County is currently on the market for $795,000. (Jewish Week via JTA)
START-UP NATION: Today is the closing day of Mind the Tech NY 2021, a three-day showcase for the Israeli tech industry being held at locations around the city. (Calcalist)
MAZEL TOV: People magazine reports on the fated romance of New Rochelle native Adam Rosenstein and Californian Maddie Cohen, whose parents were best friends in high school.
BEYOND THE BOROUGHS
ELECTED: Republican Bruce Blakeman is the new Nassau County Executive, defeating Democratic incumbent Laura Curran following a count of absentee ballots. Fun fact: The former Hempstead councilman is the former husband of Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell. (Newsday)
SENTENCED: A New Jersey man accused of conspiring with members of a white supremacist group to vandalize synagogues in the Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison. (JTA)
TODAY’S BIG IDEA
FACE TIME: Rabbi Neil Kurshan lives on the Upper West Side, and no longer has a daily morning minyan to attend in person. In a JTA essay, he laments how the pandemic disrupted in-person, egalitarian, morning prayers, and hopes the impulse to gather as a community hasn’t atrophied.
WHAT’S ON TODAY
YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will present “Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Music,” a panel discussion that will explore how, why, and in what ways National Socialism has come to be tied to various musical forms. Moderated by Spencer Sunshine. Reservations here. 1:00 p.m.
Israel Policy Forum presents a virtual discussion of the current state of U.S.-Israel relations, with IPF Chief Policy Officer Michael Koplow and Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov, moderated by IPF CEO David Halperin. Register here. 1:00 p.m.
Based on his 2016 book, “Hustling Hitler: The Jewish Vaudevillian Who Fooled the Führer,” journalist (and Upper West Sider) Walter Shapiro shares the true story of how his great-uncle — a Jewish vaudeville impresario and exuberant con man — managed to cheat Hitler’s agents in the run-up to World War II. $5. Register here for this Landmark West event. 6:00 p.m.
Correction: Yesterday’s newsletter incorrectly identified the location of Kiryas Joel. The village is in Orange County, not Rockland County.
Photo, top: A bungalow at Kalaka Village, a 77-acre bungalow colony in Ulster County that is on the market. Buyers should be prepared for renovations. (Catskills Region MLS)
