NEW YORK (JTA) — A bus carrying approximately 40 teenage boys from a Hasidic town in upstate New York to a weekend retreat flipped over, injuring 18.
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
The bus was coming from the village of New Square and heading into the Catskills for Shabbat, according to a spokesman for Catskills Hatzalah. The injured teenagers, who sustained a range of injuries, were sent to three local hospitals.
Hatzalah did not know what caused the accident.
The post Bus carrying Hasidic boys to weekend retreat in the Catskills flips over, injuring 18 appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.