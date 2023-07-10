(New York Jewish Week) — Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani is expanding his footprint in New York again — this time with an outpost of his trendy Tel Aviv restaurant, Port Sa’id. A Manhattan version of the music-focused eatery is set to open at 350 Hudson St. on Wednesday.
Port Sa’id joins Shani’s other five restaurants in New York, which include Miznon, HaSalon and Shmoné, which received a Michelin nod earlier this year.
In Israel, Port Sa’id is known as “possibly the coolest spot in Tel Aviv,” according to Time Out Israel. The open-air eatery, with a menu that changes daily, is located in a courtyard next to Tel Aviv’s Great Synagogue, though “you won’t find anyone praying here,” according to the magazine. Instead, the restaurant boasts a massive vinyl record collection and a rotating cast of DJs.
The Manhattan version of the restaurant will be a 4,000-square-foot space in Hudson Square, a neighborhood at the confluence of Tribeca, Soho and the West Village. Per a press release, “there will be a large central dining area, a dedicated bar and listening station.”
Just as at Shani’s other spots, the restaurant will take on more of a party atmosphere as the night goes on. Though Manhattan’s Port Sa’id will be indoors, like its Tel Aviv counterpart it will have an emphasis on interesting and curated music. A “separate retail space” will be curated by In Sheep’s Clothing, a Los Angeles-based vinyl record store and sound collective.