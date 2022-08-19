(JTA) — The incidents, data and experiences that have many American Jews on edge are getting a prime-time treatment this weekend as CNN premieres an hourlong special about antisemitism.
“Rising Hate: Antisemitism in America,” is hosted by Dana Bash, the CNN anchor and political correspondent who is herself Jewish. On Friday, Bash, whose first husband was the son of a Conservative rabbi and who briefly was a trustee of the nonprofit Jewish Women’s International, published an essay about her 10-year-old son’s request for a Jewish star necklace and the concerns it awakened in her.
“We got the Jewish star and a chain to go with it,” Bash wrote. “What I did not say – what I was ashamed to even admit to myself – was that my young son showing the world that he is Jewish made me nervous.”
Bash’s reporting for the special came in the months afterwards. The result is a tour through some of the low points of recent American Jewish history — as well as an analysis of why watchdog groups and law enforcement agencies are reporting record numbers of antisemitic incidents.
“Though it has always existed, this ancient hatred has grown in recent years, moving from fringe groups and obscure chatrooms to the mainstream, both online and on the streets of communities across the country,” CNN said in a press release about the special, noting that it comes at a time “with white nationalists radicalized online perpetrating deadly shootings, and insidious conspiracy theories and tropes normalized by political leaders.”
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reviewed a rough cut of the special. Here’s some background about the people, places and ideas featured in it.
Poway, California, the site of a deadly 2019 synagogue shooting: Bash filmed one segment in Poway, where an avowed white supremacist attacked a Chabad synagogue in April 2019, killing one worshipper and wounding three others. The shooter, who was sentenced to life in prison last year, had been radicalized online and has become a hero to others in that extremist community. CNN says its cameras were the first allowed inside since the shooting. One possible reason for the wariness: The rabbi at the time of the shooting went to prison for tax fraud over a scheme he ran to benefit the synagogue; now, the rabbi is his son, who has refused Chabad’s requests for him to step aside. Bash sat down with him but did not discuss the synagogue’s legal woes, or his own.