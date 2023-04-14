FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced.