JERUSALEM (JTA) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not extend the term of Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.
Danon’s term officially expired on Tuesday, the same day that the announcement that his term would not be extended was made, Israel’s Channel 12 first reported.
Danon’s term was supposed to end in August, but Netanyahu extended it to the end of 2019.
Netanyahu did not name a permanent replacement for Danon, and because he is heading a transitional government likely will not be able to make such a senior appointment.
The deputy representative to the U.N., Noa Furman, will lead the diplomatic mission in the meantime.
Netanyahu this week asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit if he can make a permanent appointment while heading an interim government but has not yet received an answer.
Danon in 2017 was elected as vice president of the General Assembly as the representative of the Western states. His tenure has been notable for a strong push against the U.N.’s historically poor treatment of Israel
There currently are no Israeli ambassadors to Russia, Canada and Egypt, The Jerusalem Post reported.
