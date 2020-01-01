(JTA) — The term of Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, was extended just hours before it was set to expire.
The Prime Minister’s Office told Israel’s Channel 12 that Danon’s term will be extended through May, in order to allow him to complete a five-year term in office and so that his children can complete the school year.
The decision came hours after reports in the Israeli media that Danon’s term would not be extended, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit if he can make a permanent appointment while heading an interim government, with no immediate response.
There currently are no Israeli ambassadors to Russia, Canada and Egypt, The Jerusalem Post reported.
