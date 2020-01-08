JERUSALEM (JTA) — Twenty two Israelis have died so far this flu season, according to a Health Ministry report.
The ministry released a report on Monday, and updated numbers were released on Tuesday. In addition to the deaths, 216 people have been hospitalized in serious condition due to complications.
Most of the deaths have been related to the A-Type sub-species of the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu.
The report said it is the worst flu season in a decade.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, some 1,965,000 received this year’s vaccine, which is about 22 percent of the population. Many health clinics reported a shortage of vaccines, though new stocks are expected to come in the coming days, Ynet reported.
