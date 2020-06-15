(JTA) — The release date for superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot has been moved a third time.
Gadot officially announced the news late on Friday in a post on Instagram.
“The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it’s finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait,” she wrote.
The film’s release date was first pushed from November 2019 to June 2020 because of production issues. The coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed to August: Movie theaters were closed, and the film’s stars could not travel to promote it.
Now, movie theaters in many parts of the world are reopening with restrictions in place, even as the pandemic continues to unfold.
The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017 with $412.5 million in the U.S. and $821.8 million worldwide. The sequel, in which Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.
