JERUSALEM (JTA) — Delta Airlines will resume flights between New York and Israel next month, with face masks mandatory for staff and travelers.
The flights will be “less than daily,” Delta announced on its website.
The airline’s first flight to Israel since mid-March will depart from New York’s JFK international Airport on June 3, with a return scheduled for June 6. The flights will operate on Saturday nights, Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.
Along with the masks requirement, the announcement said that only 50 percent to 60 percent of the seats will be filled to ensure proper spacing during flights.
United Airlines has been flying to Israel from Newark Liberty, Washington Dulles and San Francisco airports throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Israel still has a ban on non-citizens entering Israel and requires a 14-day self-isolation for Israelis arriving from abroad. Those restrictions could be lifted at the end of the month.
The post Delta to resume flights between Israel and New York with masks mandatory appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.