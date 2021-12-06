(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Over the weekend, bagel lovers across the five boroughs (read: Jews and everyone else) were shaken to the core when the New York Times announced a cream cheese shortage in the city. It was news no one expected to hear, even in their most dystopian predictions about our pandemic-ravaged society.
A cream cheese shortage affecting bagel shops: so niche, yet so terrifying. The piece, by Ashley Wong, detailed a frightening shortage of cream cheese base that New York bagel sellers use to make their signature cream cheeses.
“Supply chain issues have plagued the United States for months, causing scarcities of everything from cars to running shoes,” the Times story reads. “Now, New York’s bagel purveyors are starting to feel the effects in a sudden and surprising development that has left them scrambling to find and hoard as much cream cheese as they can.”
Not surprisingly, Twitter was aflutter with commentary. One person called the news a “schmear campaign.” Others were quick to shift blame, insisting that supply-chain issues notwithstanding, bagel shops brought this scourge upon themselves — New York City’s bagel places are notorious for spreading their schmear so thick that it’s a common practice to wipe off massive globs of cream cheese with a cheap paper napkin before taking a bite.
“Let’s be real: the cream cheese shortage is entirely self-inflicted from NYC bagel shops loading each bagel with a pound of cream cheese,” tweeted Jake Anbinder on Sunday.
So what, exactly, does a cream cheese shortage mean for those of us who consume bagels on the regular? Is this as bad as it sounds? And does this mean that bagel shops might actually give us less cream cheese with our orders (something that a cadre of New Yorkers seem to want)? At the New York Jewish Week, it was clear that it was time to investigate. So I headed to the East Village where I was able to hit up several bagel shops within a 10-block radius.
My first stop was Tal Bagels at 357 First Avenue. The workers behind the counter there had heard of the shortage, but they assured me they had enough cream cheese.
“It’s not going to affect your order,” they told me. “You’ll still see the same amount of cream cheese on your bagel.”
They insisted I shouldn’t worry so much — but that’s easier said than done. “There’s a cream cheese shortage?” the man in line next to me asked as a look of concern crossed his face. Clearly he had spent the weekend in a state of ignorant bliss.
“No, no, we’re OK!” the guys behind the counter reassured him.