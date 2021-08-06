(JTA) — At the start of a clip from their Showtime series’ latest episode on Thursday, comedy show hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero proclaim outside a synagogue that they don’t “know that much about Jewish culture.”
But that’s not entirely true — the non-Jewish Jamaican-American and Dominican-American pair have often cited tidbits from Jewish culture in earlier iterations of their popular late night comedy show, which was hailed as a Black alternative to the mostly white world of late night.
Nevertheless, the duo felt the need to celebrate a bar mitzvah of sorts on TV, and they called in one of their Jewish friends to help them prepare: the wild child comedian Eric Andre, who often uses Jewish humor in his standup routines.
In the clip, the group heads inside Andre’s synagogue, The Village Temple, a Reform congregation in downtown Manhattan, and meets with Rabbi Diana Fersko to learn the basics of the coming-of-age ritual — before engaging in a debauched afterparty. Watch the full video below.
