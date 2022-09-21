When Jewish summer camps unexpectedly had to cancel their summer programs two years ago after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and before vaccines became available, they faced sudden financial ruin.
Jewish camps are widely recognized as uniquely effective tools for cultivating Jewish identity and leadership, and the prospect of dozens of them across the continent permanently shutting down was seen as a problem not just for camps and their campers, but disastrous for the American Jewish community.
Deeply alarmed, the Jewish Federations of North America swiftly stepped up to lead an emergency funding campaign, allocating $15 million to camps that summer. The group also helped create the Jewish Communal Response and Impact Fund, or JCRIF, a pandemic emergency fund that distributed another $22 million in grants and loans to Jewish camps. In total in 2020, JCRIF gave out more than $91 million in grants and interest-free loans to help maintain “the infrastructure” of Jewish life across the United States.
“This was a great example of how the Jewish Federation system rallied its communities to raise the funds necessary to help camps weather the storm,” Jeremy Fingerman, CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, said of the emergency funding. “This is one area virtually every single Jewish Federation supports at the local level, because they know the importance of sending more kids to camp each year.”
It’s among the many ways Jewish federations help fund, support and facilitate Jewish communal life across North America.
Whether or not they realize it, most people who have participated in communal Jewish life in North America have benefited from federation support at some point or another. Federation funding goes to everything from Jewish institutions such as schools, JCCs, and shuls to senior-care facilities, Israel-engagement programming and social welfare services. Hundreds of millions of dollars also go to Jewish needs overseas, from Ethiopia and Ukraine to Israel.
Overall, federations distribute more than $2 billion per year through a network that includes 146 local federations and 300 affiliated communities in the United States and Canada.
“In pretty much every community, the cornerstones of Jewish life are supported by the federation,” said Sarah Eisenman, chief community and Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, the federation umbrella organization.
While federations often serve as the leading Jewish organization within a given community, their role as funders and conveners frequently put their crucial support for communities behind the scenes, while their beneficiaries take center stage.
Shortly after Birthright Israel launched in the late 1990s as an experimental way of instilling love for Israel and a connection to Jewish identity among American Jews, Jewish Federations became a major funding partner. That money — allocated directly and via the Jewish Agency — has helped fuel a program that to date has brought over 800,000 young Jews, mostly Americans, on free trips to Israel.
“JFNA plays an important role in empowering communal Jewish life,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark.
The post Did you enter a Jewish building, event or program this year? You probably unknowingly benefited from this institution. appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.