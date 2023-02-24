(New York Jewish Week) – In the search for innovation, Jewish bakers have lately branched out into rectangular latkes, soft mandel bread and black and white cookies that are anything but.
The latest Franken-nosh? Ahead of Purim, Sesame, a popular Brooklyn bakery, sells a frosting-filled donut in the triangular shape of hamantaschen, the signature cookie of the holiday that marks the Jewish victory over the evil Haman. (Purim begins on the evening of March 7.)
The triangular donut is a twist on the uber-popular Hanukkah sufganiyot that Sesame is known for: fluffy yeast donuts chock-full of filling and laden with elaborate toppings. The hamantaschen donuts are available in a range of flavors from strawberry and blueberry jelly to pistachio and lemon custard.