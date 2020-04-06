JERUSALEM (JTA) — An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.
The earthquake struck Sunday morning, with an epicenter about 60 miles south of Eilat. It reportedly was felt in Israel as far away as Dimona, nearly 150 miles from the epicenter.
The Geological Survey of Israel’s seismology division reported the epicenter of the earthquake as being located south of Eilat in the Red Sea.
No damage or injuries were reported.
A 4.6 earthquake was reported in Aqaba, Jordan at the same time on Sunday morning, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Jordan’s official Petra news agency.
The Dead Sea Fault, also known as the Great Rift Valley, runs from Africa to Turkey. A major earthquake is reported to strike Israel along this fault once every 80 years to 100 years. The last major earthquake along the fault struck in 1927.
Experts have warned that a large earthquake could strike Israel in the coming years. Israeli officials have warned that the country is not prepared for such a natural disaster.
The post Earthquake felt in Eilat appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.