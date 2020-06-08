(JTA) — England is reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic for individual prayer only on June 15, but that won’t mean much for British Jews.
British Jewish leaders say they won’t reopen their synagogues until it is safe enough to host a minyan, or a quorum of 10 congregants.
“Jews prioritize communal prayer rather than individual prayer, and we prioritize the sanctity of life,” said Laura Janner-Klausner, England’s senior Reform movement rabbi, to the Guardian.”Individual prayer doesn’t have the same theological status, and neither do buildings.”
The United Synagogue, representing the Orthodox movement, said it would also wait for reopening until it is possible to have a minyan and for congregants to read from the Torah, the Jewish Chronicle reported.
United Kingdom Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is reportedly in discussions with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick about increasing the number of participants who can attend a Jewish wedding ceremony under the current restrictions to at least 13: a minyan, the couple’s mothers and siblings of the couple.
