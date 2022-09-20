(JTA) — Frank Saraceno has worked for ESPN since 1994 and has produced hour-long documentaries on some of the biggest stars in sports for the cable channel’s Emmy Award-winning “E:60” series.
But he thinks working on the episode airing Tuesday night might have been the most powerful experience with the show he has had since its inception in 2007.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more gratified in terms of the story that I pitched coming to fruition than I am with Shaul Ladany,” Saraceno told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “And it’s because of him. It’s all because of him.”
Shaul Ladany, now 86, is a repeated survivor — first of a Nazi bombing of his family’s house when he was a child, then of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, and then of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack. His “E:60” episode, “The Survivor,” airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, and is pegged to the recent 50th anniversary of the Olympics story.
Though the attack that left 11 Israeli athletes and coaches dead had been chronicled in the 1999 documentary “One Day in September,” narrated by Michael Douglas, and in Steven Spielberg’s 2005 Academy Award-nominated film “Munich,” Saraceno wanted to ensure that the story continued to be told to younger generations.
“The challenge for me was finding a unique way to tell the story,” Saraceno said. “I had an idea. And I said, alright, let me see if there’s anyone, hopefully, with us from the Israeli team, and maybe I’ll start from there. And that’s really what I did. I just looked up every name.”
He stumbled upon Ladany — a race walker who was one of the few Israeli athletes to get out of the Munich Olympic village alive as the attack turned into a nearly-24-hour hostage crisis.
“I pitched it as let’s tell the story of Munich through the eyes of one incredible human being,” Saraceno said.
The film is narrated and reported by Jewish ESPN veteran Jeremy Schaap, who has won 11 Emmys and has covered eight Olympic Games. He is also the author of “Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler’s Olympics.”
“To be there, talking to someone who saw it with his own eyes, who can communicate that story, for me, it was personally meaningful, too, and significant, because I am Jewish,” Schaap told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
“When Frank brought [Ladany’s] story to my attention, put us in touch, I said, this is a rare opportunity to tell a story like this,” he added.