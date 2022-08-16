(JTA) — Why haven’t Russian troops more forcefully attacked Dnipro, the Ukrainian city that is a spiritual center of the Chabad Hasidic Orthodox movement? According to one provocative Ukrainian Jewish oligarch, the answer is an ancient Kabbalistic curse against Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Hennady Korban, who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship last month, told NV, a Ukrainian broadcaster, that he had initiated the curse, known as Pulsa Denura, against Putin — and that the Russian leader knew he had done so.
The Pulsa Denura is “a procedure in which you have to warn officially the enemy or person on whom you want to perform it, so that they know that such a procedure is being initiated against them. I warned Putin. Let him think further and draw conclusions,” Korban told NV in an interview that aired Thursday.
The Pulsa Denura is meant for enemies of the Jews and is supposed to bring about the death of the person upon whom it is placed within a year. If the curse does not work, some believe, the people who placed it will die instead.
How deeply the Pulsa Denura is rooted in Jewish tradition is a matter of debate. While its name, Aramaic for “fiery lashes,” appears in some classical Jewish texts, its formulation as a curse with a specific procedure — a ceremony performed at night by 10 men over 40 years of age involving lighting candles, reciting mystical texts and, according to some, blowing shofars — appears to be a modern invention.
Still, Pulsa Denura it is widely known in Israel, where right-wing Orthodox Jews have deployed it against multiple politicians.
Extremists placed the curse against Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shortly before a Jewish extremist killed him in 1995. Their ceremony, held because Rabin was willing to cede land to the Palestinians, is widely understood as a low point in the use of Jewish rites within Israel’s polarizing political discourse.
(Perhaps counteracting Korban’s curse, the person who is widely credited for organizing the Pulsa Denura ceremony against Rabin, Jewish Defense League activist Avigdor Eskin, is a vocal Putin ally. In April, Eskin, a frequent contributor to Russian state television shows, said he was setting up a battalion of volunteers to help Russia’s army fight in Ukraine.)