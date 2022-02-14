(New York Jewish Week via JTA) – When he was 60 years old, Ezra Goldstein never expected to start a new career running a bookstore.
But that’s exactly what happened when he took over Park Slope’s Community Bookstore, the oldest independent bookstore in Brooklyn, in 2009. The unexpected turn of events turned out to be a surprisingly rewarding path: He brought the bookstore out of debt, became a fixture of Park Slope and has been called the “oracle” of Brooklyn’s literary community.
Now, at 73, Goldstein is ready to shelve his last book. On Friday, Goldstein will retire, leaving the reins in the hands of the Community Bookstore’s co-owner, Stephanie Valdez, who is 35 years his junior.
“I am retiring because I’m old enough to do so, wise enough to get out while I have my wits about me, still fit enough to keep up with my hyper-active, outdoorsy wife and offspring,” he wrote in a letter that was posted on the store’s social media pages and on Park Slope community forums, as well as sent in an email to customers.
Prior to running the store, Goldstein had spent the previous 40 years of his career as a writer for local newspapers, including the Long Island Jewish World. In the 2000s, he was a freelance editor and writer, and helped ghostwrite memoirs for some local Holocaust survivors.
It was working on a story in 2009 for the Park Slope Civic Council’s newsletter that changed the course of his life. He was interviewing his friend, Catherine Bohne, who had owned Community Bookstore since 2001. By the end of the third bottle of wine, Bohne confessed that she was ready to abandon the bookstore and move to Albania, a lifelong dream of hers.
If only she could find someone to take it off her hands, she joked. She had felt extreme pressure from Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble, which had arrived in 1997 and was only six blocks away. Bohne was eager to get out from underneath the stress.
Goldstein went home to tell his wife, Annette, whom he met while volunteering with the progressive group New Jewish Agenda. But instead of the laugh he expected, she took Bohne’s threat seriously. “She said, ‘Well, why don’t you do it? It’ll get you out of the house,’” Goldstein recalled.
Soon enough, Bohne had booked a flight across the Atlantic and was handing Goldstein the keys for a trial run. “If you like it, we can work something out,” she said.
Twelve years later, it’s clear that the friends’ gamble paid off. Goldstein transformed the struggling store into a thriving community hub, even acquiring a second bookstore, Terrace Books in neighboring Windsor Terrace, in 2013.
Bohne, meanwhile, never returned stateside, and has spent the last decade working in various grassroots organizations to promote sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the Albanian Alps.
Still, the first few months weren’t easy. He turned to Valdez, an especially competent and passionate member of the team. Goldstein may have made a late-life change in his career but, at 25, Valdez was just beginning hers. It was a perfect match.
“Within a fairly short time, it was thriving,” Goldstein told The New York Jewish Week. “Once we got books back on the shelves and showed the neighborhood that we were serious about this, everyone got behind us and we just kept going from there.”
“Ezra really turned things around by through a combination of discipline, care and diligence,” Valdez said.
“When Ezra and Stephanie took over the store, they were simultaneously able to nurture the cozy, personal, neighborhood feel of the place and transform Community into one of the country’s leading independent bookshops,” said Tim Mohr, a literary translator and the author of “Burning Down the Haus,” a history of German punk rock, who lived nearby for 15 years. “Thanks to Ezra and Stephanie’s leadership, it became not only a beacon for the Brooklyn literary scene, but a national tastemaker.”