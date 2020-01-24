Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Cloudy. Light snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.