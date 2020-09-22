Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
(JTA) — Florida drivers can now show their support for Israel on their license plates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that authorizes the creation of a “Florida Stands With Israel” specialty plate. The legislation authorized nearly three dozen specialty plates, according to Florida Politics.

A portion of the revenue generated by sales of the Israel plate will benefit the first-responder organization Hatzalah of Miami-Dade.

The new license plates must have 3,000 pre-orders in order to authorize production. The Israeli-American Council said it will launch a community marketing campaign to reach the mandate.

An open contest sponsored by the council — and technically coordinated by the co-sponsoring organization, Artists 4 Israel — will decide on the design. The judges will include lawmakers and community leaders.

