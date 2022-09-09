(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States.
This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in Flatbush and Glatt Coney in Coney Island put up signs on their windows saying that they are not associated with the Manalapan, New Jersey eatery.
“We have never owned nor operated a restaurant in Manalipan [sic] N.J.,” one sign said.