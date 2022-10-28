(JTA) — Stuart Weitzman has designed shoes for the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. His iconic luxury footwear brand is sold in over 70 countries.
Now he’s a Maccabiah Games medal winner — in table tennis.
It all started with a single victory over a friend in Connecticut.
“I beat this fellow up here in Greenwich at ping pong, and he said, ‘you know, you’re good, you ought to go to the Maccabiah Games,’” Weitzman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a phone interview this week. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I think you’d do okay. Because I did okay and you’re better than me.’”
This past summer was the 81-year-old’s third Maccabiah Games. He even won a bronze team medal — which he attributes to being retired and thus having more time to train.
The irony? “We don’t make ping pong shoes,” he said about his company.
This summer’s Games held extra significance for Weitzman, who served as the U.S. team’s flag bearer. “As good an honor as that, I don’t know if I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.
“When I went, it was much more than playing ping pong,” he added.