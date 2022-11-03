(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate.
“All day I’ve been thinking about 2016. When I found out [Donald Trump] was elected, it was this dumbfounded feeling, like this doesn’t feel real, I can’t believe he was elected,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “That’s how I’m feeling now.”
Gottdank moved to Israel from Philadelphia 10 months ago, midway through what is turning out to be an interlude in the tenure of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An unusual coalition had united to oust him from power, giving at least some Israelis — and many American Jews — hope that the country would take a turn to the center after 12 years of right-wing governments. Tuesday’s election not only positioned Netanyahu to return to power but delivered a stunning vote tally to an extremist party, giving its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, potentially significant sway over the country’s future.
For many Israelis, it was the fifth election in less than four years. For Gottdank, it was the first in her new country, and she cast her ballot for the left-wing Meretz party. Meretz appears unlikely to get enough votes to install any of its politicians in the parliament, even in the opposition.