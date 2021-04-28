(JTA) — Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will be barred from practicing law for a year over allegations that he had assaulted several women.
The result of the disciplinary action against Schneiderman appeared in a New York state appeals court filing on Tuesday and will take effect May 28. Schneiderman will not be challenging the suspension of his license, according to the filing.
Schneiderman was a prominent national political figure known for his legal attacks on the Trump administration when The New Yorker published allegations by multiple women that he had physically abused them. He resigned in May 2018 after having served as New York’s top law enforcement official for seven years.
Speaking on the record, Michelle Manning and Tanya Selvaratnam said in the magazine expose that while they dated Schneiderman he would hit them. He also allegedly threatened to kill them if they ended the relationship.
No criminal charges were brought against Schneiderman. Prosecutors said they had interviewed multiple people but did not have enough evidence to present a case.
The affair did eventually result in an investigation and charges by the New York Attorney Grievance Committee, a process that ended with the one-year suspension of Schneiderman’s law license.
By agreeing to the decision, Schneiderman admitted to having been at times “verbally and emotionally abusive” with women he dated. He also “accepted full responsibility for his misconduct and is remorseful,” according to the filing.
