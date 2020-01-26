(JTA) — Most of the racist hate crimes documented in France last year were anti-Semitic incidents directed at Jews — who make up less than one percent of the country’s population.
The French interior ministry published the data Sunday in a report that counted 687 anti-Semitic incidents last year out of a total of 1,142 racist hate crimes. The 2019 figure for anti-Semitic incidents constitute an increase of almost 27 percent from 541 such cases documented in 2018, AFP reported.
Of the anti-Semitic cases documented in 2019, threats accounted for 536 incidents and the remaining 151 were defined as “acts” – instances of assault against Jews or vandalism of their property.
Attacks and threats against Muslims numbered 154, a 54-percent increase over such cases in 2018. Muslims account for about nine percent of France’s population of about 65 million. France also has about half a million Jews.
Anti-Christian incidents are not classified as racist and are their own category in the French interior ministry hate crime report. They numbered 1,052 cases.
The acts documented in the report “are an intolerable attack on our shared project, the fundamentals of our social and republican contract,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote in a statement about the report.
